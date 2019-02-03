The Fast & Furious franchise is back with a new spin-off featuring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham.

In Hobbs & Shaw, Johnson reprises his role as former U.S. Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Shaw and Statham plays ex-M16 agent Deckard Shaw. The two have to team up to save the world from terrorist Brixton, who is played by Idris Elba. It is the fourth time Shaw has to save the world, he points out.

The trailer promises plenty of fight sequences and car chases, as well as some comedy between Johnson and Statham as they butt heads while taking down Elba. The Crown's Vanessa Kirby plays Shaw's sister, Hattie.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Watch the trailer now starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. ❤️ this tweet to be the first to see new content until #HobbsAndShaw hits theaters August 2. pic.twitter.com/xKT1i70weN — Hobbs & Shaw (@HobbsAndShaw) February 1, 2019

Vin Diesel, who has starred in Fast & Furious' previous eight films as Dominic Toretto, is noticeably missing from this movie. Rumors of on-set tension between Diesel and Johnson in the last film kept the storyline of Toretto from continuing in this latest addition to the Fast & Furious family.

Hobbs & Shaw will debut in theaters on Aug. 2.