Watch: 'Fast & Furious' Spin Off 'Hobbs & Shaw' Trailer Airs During Super Bowl

Screenshot via @Fubo

"The Rock" and Jason Statham are back to fight Idris Elba in the this Fast & Furious spin-off.

By Jenna West
February 03, 2019

The Fast & Furious franchise is back with a new spin-off featuring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham.

In Hobbs & Shaw, Johnson reprises his role as former U.S. Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Shaw and Statham plays ex-M16 agent Deckard Shaw. The two have to team up to save the world from terrorist Brixton, who is played by Idris Elba. It is the fourth time Shaw has to save the world, he points out.

The trailer promises plenty of fight sequences and car chases, as well as some comedy between Johnson and Statham as they butt heads while taking down Elba. The Crown's Vanessa Kirby plays Shaw's sister, Hattie.

Vin Diesel, who has starred in Fast & Furious' previous eight films as Dominic Toretto, is noticeably missing from this movie. Rumors of on-set tension between Diesel and Johnson in the last film kept the storyline of Toretto from continuing in this latest addition to the Fast & Furious family.

Hobbs & Shaw will debut in theaters on Aug. 2.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message