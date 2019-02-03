Patriots Super Bowl Parade 2019: Date, Start Time, Details

Boston will celebrate Sunday's Super Bowl LIII win over the Rams on Tuesday.

By Emily Caron
February 03, 2019

The City of Boston will host a duck boat parade Tuesday to celebrate the Patriots' 13–3 Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the city announced after Sunday night's championship win.

Tuesday's parade marks the sixth time in 18 years that Boston will host a Super Bowl parade. More details about the parade will be announced on Monday. 

While Brady seemed a bit unsure about the celebratory schedule after the game, telling Jim Nantz "We could've been at Gillette Stadium. Think we might have a parade Tuesday or something," he was, in fact, correct. The parade will kick off Tuesday, February 5, at 11 a.m. from the Hynes Convention Center.

Celebrate the Patriots' Super Bowl win with Sports Illustrated's commemorative package

The Patriots got the Duck Boat treatment in 2002 after Super Bowl XXXVI, 2004 after Super Bowl XXXVIII, 2005 after Super Bowl XXXIX, 2015 after Super Bowl XLIX and in 2017 after New England's comeback overtime win in Super Bowl LI.

Tuesday's parade will mark the city's second celebration for the 2018 sports year, after the Red Sox beat the Dodgers in the World Series in five games.

At the Red Sox parade last fall, Boston manager Alex Cora told the haters to "suck on it." We imagine we'll see more deserved gloating from the Patriots this year. 

