NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was booed at Super Bowl LIII on Sunday while presenting the Lombardi Trophy to New England owner Robert Kraft.
The Patriots won Super Bowl LIII by defeating the Los Angeles Rams 13–3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The boos stopped as Kraft took the trophy and microphone.
The commissioner is disliked for his role in punishing New England for the Deflategate scandal.