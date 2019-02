Super Bowl LIII on Sunday flew by, with the game between the Patriots and Rams hardly the offensive shootout expected.

Since 1999, the shortest Super Bowl was three hours and 14 minutes long, according to Pro Football Reference.

The Saints beat the Colts 31–17 in Super Bowl XLIV.

The next shortest Super Bowl was three hours and 23 minutes. There were three Super Bowls that were this length: XXXV, XLVI and XLVIII.