Find the Super Bowl prop bet results in real time.
The Super Bowl is effectively Christmas morning for gambling enthusiasts, with a slate of prop bets available in addition to the game's point spread. There are no shortage of prop options to bet on as the Rams face the Patriots, from national anthem length to player yardage.
Check here throughout Sunday's battle to see how your respective prop bets fared below:
Pregame Props:
Gladys Knight National Anthem Length:
Over/Under: 1 minutes, 45 seconds – OVER
Coin Toss Result:
Heads or Tails – TAILS
Winner of Coin Toss:
Patriots or Rams – RAMS
In-Game Props:
Turnover First: Patriots or Rams – PATRIOTS
Timeout First: Patriots or Rams – PATRIOTS
Penalty First: Patriots or Rams – RAMS
Missed Field Goal: Yes or No – YES
First Quarter Over/Under: 10.5 points – UNDER
Field Goal First: Patriots or Rams – PATRIOTS