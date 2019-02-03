Super Bowl 2019: Tracking Prop Bets For Patriots vs. Rams

Find the Super Bowl prop bet results in real time. 

By Michael Shapiro
February 03, 2019

The Super Bowl is effectively Christmas morning for gambling enthusiasts, with a slate of prop bets available in addition to the game's point spread. There are no shortage of prop options to bet on as the Rams face the Patriots, from national anthem length to player yardage. 

Check here throughout Sunday's battle to see how your respective prop bets fared below:

Pregame Props:  

Gladys Knight National Anthem Length:

Over/Under: 1 minutes, 45 seconds – OVER

Coin Toss Result: 

Heads or Tails – TAILS

Winner of Coin Toss: 

Patriots or Rams – RAMS 

In-Game Props: 

Turnover First: Patriots or Rams – PATRIOTS

Timeout First: Patriots or Rams – PATRIOTS

Penalty First: Patriots or Rams – RAMS

Missed Field Goal: Yes or No – YES

First Quarter Over/Under: 10.5 points – UNDER

Field Goal First: Patriots or Rams – PATRIOTS

 

 

