Grammy-award winner Gladys Knight performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to Sunday’s Super Bowl.

For the prop betters: Knight sang the national anthem in two minutes and one second.

Knight, nicknamed the Empress of Soul, is an Atlanta native and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. She got her start with her group Gladys Knight and the Pips by churning out songs in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. She is known for No. 1 singles "Midnight Train to Georgia," "That's What Friends Are For," and "I Heard It Through the Grapevine."

Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi will perform during the big game's halftime show. Chloe X Halle sang "America The Beautiful."

Pop superstar Pink sang the anthem at last year's big game.