Watch: Gladys Knight Sings National Anthem at Super Bowl LIII

Watch Gladys Knight's rendition of the national anthem.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 03, 2019

Grammy-award winner Gladys Knight performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to Sunday’s Super Bowl.

For the prop betters: Knight sang the national anthem in two minutes and one second.

Knight, nicknamed the Empress of Soul, is an Atlanta native and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. She got her start with her group Gladys Knight and the Pips by churning out songs in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. She is known for No. 1 singles "Midnight Train to Georgia," "That's What Friends Are For," and "I Heard It Through the Grapevine."

Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi will perform during the big game's halftime show. Chloe X Halle sang "America The Beautiful."

Pop superstar Pink sang the anthem at last year's big game.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message