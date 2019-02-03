Rams coach Ted Rath serves as the team's director of strength training and performance, but he's also a professional Sean McVay watchdog.

On game day, Rath becomes McVay's personal "get back coach," pulling McVay off the field and out of the officials' way when he wanders astray or lets his emotions lead him too far from the sidelines.

The strength coach's Sunday role literally involves following McVay on the sidelines to ensure that the Rams don't get any penalties for his positioning—and to ensure the coach's safety during games. If McVay gets too close to the chalk line on the field, Rath redirects him.

As the game plays on, Sean McVay and his "Get Back Coach" tango on the sideline.

Expect more of this at #SBLIII 😂@RamsNFL #NFLFilmsPresents: Get Back Coach airs this Tuesday at 6pm ET on @FS1! pic.twitter.com/5FMyWH4gzT — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 21, 2019

However, Rath won't be on the sidelines to hold back McVay during Super Bowl LIII. Rath recently underwent a medical procedure and missed the NFC Championship Game. He also did not travel to Atlanta with the Rams, so assistant strength and conditioning coach Dustin Woods will fill in for Rath during the Super Bowl.

Rath is in his second season in Los Angeles after previously serving as an assistant strength coach for the Miami Dolphins during the 2016 season and Detroit Lions from 2009-15.

Prior to Detroit, Rath was an assistant director of strength and conditioning at his alma mater, Toledo, where he directed the school's strength and conditioning programs. He played linebacker for the Rockets from 2003-06 and helped lead Toledo to the 2004 Mid-American Conference championship.

The Rams will take on the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday night. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.