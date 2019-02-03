Watch: Tom Brady, Robert Kraft Share Intimate Moment After Sixth Super Bowl Victory

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and legendary quarterback Tom Brady have been together for a long time now and that closeness was reflected Sunday.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 03, 2019

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and quarterback Tom Brady won their sixth Super Bowl ring on Sunday night when the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13–3 in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Following the win, the two embraced in a very intimate moment.

Kraft has discussed his relationship with Brady before. Ahead of the Super Bowl during an appearance on Good Morning America, Kraft said the quarterback is still the same guy as he was when he came out of Michigan back in 2000.

Celebrate the Patriots' Super Bowl win with Sports Illustrated's commemorative package

"When my wife — her blessed memory — passed away almost eight years ago, he was there for me in a way only my sons were, and the guys in the locker room were," Kraft said. “He cares, and he connects, and I think he’s able to do that in the huddle, even with guys half his age. They see how hard he works, and what he does, how genuine he is."

Kraft has owned the team for 25 years. With Super Bowl LIII, the Patriots earned their ninth Super Bowl appearance in 18 years.

