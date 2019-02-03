Patriots owner Robert Kraft and quarterback Tom Brady won their sixth Super Bowl ring on Sunday night when the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13–3 in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Following the win, the two embraced in a very intimate moment.

Tom Brady and Robert Kraft were thrilled with each other after the win.pic.twitter.com/Kimh9zZkJ0 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 4, 2019

Kraft has discussed his relationship with Brady before. Ahead of the Super Bowl during an appearance on Good Morning America, Kraft said the quarterback is still the same guy as he was when he came out of Michigan back in 2000.

"When my wife — her blessed memory — passed away almost eight years ago, he was there for me in a way only my sons were, and the guys in the locker room were," Kraft said. “He cares, and he connects, and I think he’s able to do that in the huddle, even with guys half his age. They see how hard he works, and what he does, how genuine he is."

Kraft has owned the team for 25 years. With Super Bowl LIII, the Patriots earned their ninth Super Bowl appearance in 18 years.