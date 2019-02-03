Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is headed to his ninth Super Bowl, and he has the chance to earn his sixth title.

The Patriots defeated the Chiefs 37–31 in overtime of the AFC Championship to move on to Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 in Atlanta. New England will face the Los Angeles Rams who moved past the Saints in the NFC Championship.

Brady is 5–3 in his Super Bowl appearances. He is one of only two quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl in their first season as a starter. In that feat, he beat the Rams in Super Bowl XXVI for his first title. Brady won his last ring in Super Bowl LI, but he appeared in Super Bowl LII last year.

Brady has won the Super Bowl MVP award in four of five Super Bowl victories. He earned that distinction in Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII, XLIX and LI. He has one more Super Bowl MVP award than Joe Montana.

Here's a look at all of Brady's Super Bowl appearances. An asterisk indicates Brady won Super Bowl MVP for that game.

XXXVI*: Patriots 20, Rams 17

XXXVIII*: Patriots 32, Panthers 29

XXXIX: Patriots 24, Eagles 21

XLII: Giants 17, Patriots 14

XLVI: Giants 21, Patriots 17

XLIX*: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24

LI*: Patriots 34, Falcons 28 (OT)

LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33

LIII: Patriots vs. Rams (Feb. 3, 2019)

Kickoff for Super Bowl LIII is at 6:30 p.m. ET.