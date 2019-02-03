Every Super Bowl Record Tom Brady Owns

Tom Brady's name is all over the Super Bowl record book.

Brady, who will make his NFL-record ninth championship appearance when he and the Patriots face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, currently holds 13 Super Bowl Records.

In addition to number of appearances, Brady has the most Super Bowl wins as a starting quarterback (5) and is the oldest quarterback to start a Super Bowl at 41 years old.

Here is a complete list of every Super Bowl record Brady owns:

Most touchdown passes: 18

Most passing yards: 2,576

Most passes completed: 235

Most passes attempted: 357

Most Super Bowl Appearances: 9

Most wins as starting QB: 5

Oldest QB to start a Super Bowl: 41 years old

Most passes completed in the first half of a single Super Bowl: 20 (XLIX)

Most passes completed in a single Super Bowl: 43 (LI)

Most passes attempted in a single Super Bowl: 62 (LI)

Most passing yards in a single Super Bowl: 505 (LII)

Most passing attempts without an interception in a single Super Bowl: 48 (XLII and LII)

Most consecutive completions in a single Super Bowl: 16 (XLVI)