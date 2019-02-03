Tom Brady's Super Bowl History: Every Result of his Career

Tom Brady is headed to his ninth Super Bowl. Take a look back at how he fared in his previous eight appearances.

By Jenna West
February 03, 2019

Surpise! Tom Brady is headed to another Super Bowl. This year's matchup between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams will mark Brady's ninth Super Bowl appearance.

The veteran quarterback is tied with pash rusher Charles Haley for the most Super Bowl rings in NFL history with five. Brady has won all of them with New England during his 19-year career.

Brady's first championship came in February 2002 in Super Bowl XXXVI against the then-St. Louis Rams. His most recent win was two years ago in a stunning comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Here's a complete list of all of Tom Brady's Super Bowl scores:

• Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002: Patriots beat Rams 32–17

• Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004: Patriots beat Panthers 32–29

• Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005: Patriots beat Eagles 24–21

• Super Bowl XLII in 2008: Giants beat Patriots 17–14

• Super Bowl XLVI in 2012: Giants beat Patriots 21–17

• Super Bowl XLIX in 2015: Patriots beat Seahawks 28–24

• Super Bowl LI in 2017: Patriots beat Falcons 34–28

• Super Bowl LII in 2018: Eagles beat Patriots 41–33

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message