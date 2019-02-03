Surpise! Tom Brady is headed to another Super Bowl. This year's matchup between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams will mark Brady's ninth Super Bowl appearance.

The veteran quarterback is tied with pash rusher Charles Haley for the most Super Bowl rings in NFL history with five. Brady has won all of them with New England during his 19-year career.

Brady's first championship came in February 2002 in Super Bowl XXXVI against the then-St. Louis Rams. His most recent win was two years ago in a stunning comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Here's a complete list of all of Tom Brady's Super Bowl scores:

• Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002: Patriots beat Rams 32–17

• Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004: Patriots beat Panthers 32–29

• Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005: Patriots beat Eagles 24–21

• Super Bowl XLII in 2008: Giants beat Patriots 17–14

• Super Bowl XLVI in 2012: Giants beat Patriots 21–17

• Super Bowl XLIX in 2015: Patriots beat Seahawks 28–24

• Super Bowl LI in 2017: Patriots beat Falcons 34–28

• Super Bowl LII in 2018: Eagles beat Patriots 41–33