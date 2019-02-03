Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will host Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

This will be the 11th time in NFL history the Super Bowl is hosted in Miami and the first since Super Bowl XLIV when the Saints defeated the Colts.

The first Super Bowl played in Miami was Super Bowl II when the Packers beat the Raiders. Super Bowls III (Jets over Colts), V (Colts over Cowboys), X (Steelers over Cowboys), XIII (Steelers over Cowboys), XXIII (49ers over Bengals), XXIX (49ers over Chargers), XXXIII (Broncos over Falcons) and XLI (Colts over Bears) were also played in Miami.

The Colts have played in four of the 10 previous Super Bowls in Miami. The Colts, 49ers and Steelers are tied with the most Super Bowl wins in Miami with two each.