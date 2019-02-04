Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski Dedicates Super Bowl Kick to Grandfather Who Died Saturday

Al Bello/Getty Images

Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski dedicated his last Super Bowl kick to his grandfather who died Saturday night.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 04, 2019

Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski dedicated his last Super Bowl kick to his grandfather who died Saturday night, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

The Patriots beat the Rams 13–3 on Sunday in Super Bowl LIII. 

Gostkowski said his grandfather, William Klick, died the night before the victory. 

"He was the kindest, funniest man I knew," he said, according to Reiss.

Gostkowski made two field goals in the game, with one coming in the second quarter for the only score of the first half. He added his final kick in the fourth quarter to seal the game and help win the Patriots the team's sixth Super Bowl title in 18 years. 

Gostkowski, 35, has won three Super Bowls with New England. He was drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL draft. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message