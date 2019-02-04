Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski dedicated his last Super Bowl kick to his grandfather who died Saturday night, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

The Patriots beat the Rams 13–3 on Sunday in Super Bowl LIII.

Gostkowski said his grandfather, William Klick, died the night before the victory.

"He was the kindest, funniest man I knew," he said, according to Reiss.

Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski played Super Bowl LIII with a heavy heart as his grandfather, William Klick, passed away Saturday night. Gostkowski wanted to dedicate his last kick to him. “He was the kindest, funniest man I knew,” he said. pic.twitter.com/5azPVCq6Hk — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 4, 2019

Gostkowski made two field goals in the game, with one coming in the second quarter for the only score of the first half. He added his final kick in the fourth quarter to seal the game and help win the Patriots the team's sixth Super Bowl title in 18 years.

Gostkowski, 35, has won three Super Bowls with New England. He was drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL draft.