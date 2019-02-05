Report: Nick Foles Tells Eagles He's Voiding $20 Million Option for 2019

Foles is set to make $20 million in 2019 if he stays with the Eagles.

By Jenna West
February 05, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles has told the team he is voiding his option for the 2019 season, according to ESPN.

Tim McManus of ESPN reported on Tuesday evening that the Eagles notified Foles that they would exercise his option. Later, Foles reportedly told Philadelphia he would void that option, which means he must pay the Eagles his $2 million signing bonus from 2018 to opt out. The Super Bowl LII MVP is set to make $20 million in 2019 with Philadelphia.

If he voids the contract, Foles, 30, can enter free agency unless the Eagles block him by using the franchise tag on the backup quarterback. On Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles were expected to use their franchise tag on Foles and then have the ability to trade him. Other teams reportedly inquired about Foles's "price," which is expected to possibly be a third-round pick.

Last year, Foles led the Eagles to the franchise's first Super Bowl win after starter Carson Wentz tore his left ACL in December. This season, Foles threw for 1,413 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions. He took over as the Eagles' starter again this season as Wentz dealt with injuries, playing in five regular-season games and two playoff games.

