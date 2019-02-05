The Patriots’ Super Bowl parade was also a low-scoring affair.

Players and staff rode through the streets of Boston on Tuesday afternoon for their regularly scheduled championship celebration. While the cops were mostly there to keep the peace (and dump out some beer), a small group of officers did stop for a moment to show off their own football skills.

Three cops formed a field goal unit of a kicker, holder and snapper and attempted to send the ball between two street lights.

And the kick IS GOOD! @bostonpolice sure knows how to have a great time! #PatriotsParade pic.twitter.com/7xRFymWqNU — Anim the Dream (@AnimOsmani) February 5, 2019

The Boston Police Department just tied the Rams pic.twitter.com/fPzKOPseWw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2019

Despite what those tweets say, it’s fairly obvious that the kick didn’t have nearly the distance to clear the bar.

After a game that saw hardly any scoring, it’s only fitting that the attempt didn’t find its mark.

The kick looked like it went mostly straight, though. So it was more like Stephen Gostkowski’s 46-yard miss in the first quarter than Greg Zuerlein’s shank from 48 with eight seconds to play.