Watch: Boston Cops Attempt Field Goal at Patriots Parade, Appropriately Miss It

The Patriots’ Super Bowl parade was also a low-scoring affair. 

By Dan Gartland
February 05, 2019

The Patriots’ Super Bowl parade was also a low-scoring affair. 

Players and staff rode through the streets of Boston on Tuesday afternoon for their regularly scheduled championship celebration. While the cops were mostly there to keep the peace (and dump out some beer), a small group of officers did stop for a moment to show off their own football skills. 

Three cops formed a field goal unit of a kicker, holder and snapper and attempted to send the ball between two street lights. 

Despite what those tweets say, it’s fairly obvious that the kick didn’t have nearly the distance to clear the bar. 

After a game that saw hardly any scoring, it’s only fitting that the attempt didn’t find its mark. 

The kick looked like it went mostly straight, though. So it was more like Stephen Gostkowski’s 46-yard miss in the first quarter than Greg Zuerlein’s shank from 48 with eight seconds to play. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message