Did you love watching Patrick Mahomes play basketball?

Of course you did. You got to the NFL MVP getting buckets.

Unfortunately for all of us, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach was not a fan.

"As soon as I saw it, it probably took me about two seconds to call his agent and tell him that was a big no-no," Veach told Soren Petro of WHB on Thursday according to The Kansas City Star. "The Kingdom can rest assure that we have that under control: no more basketball for Pat."

Veach explained Mahomes is too competitive as a person to just play basketball without going too hard. Later in the day, Veach told reporters on a conference call that his conversation about Mahomes stopping playing basketball was lighthearted.

"You're breaking a lot of ankles out there, just make sure you're not breaking your own," Veach said.

If you see this and think it's a little strange that an athlete is being told not to play sports, you're not alone. And as 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman put it, it's on the team to put this in the contract, not just say something after a video goes viral.

Haha yea that’s gonna work. If they don’t want him hooping then put it in the contract. It’s not there so he can do as he pleases. Most players do https://t.co/HPNN7VMqVv — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 7, 2019

Maybe Mahomes's next contract will explicitly say he can't shoot hoops anymore.