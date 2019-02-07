New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady won't say whether or not he's planning on visiting the White House after winning Super Bowl LIII.

According to NBC10 Boston's Perry Russom, when asked Thursday if he planned to go to the White House this year, Brady declined to give an answer.

"Next question," Brady said while shaking his head.

Brady missed the 2017 visit to the South Lawn due to family reasons.

Other Patriots players gave more direct responses. In an interview with the Associated Press after Super Bowl LIII, Devin McCourty flatly said he wouldn't be going this year. McCourty skipped out on the visit in 2017. Jason McCourty and Duron Harmon also said they would not be attending.

Last year, Trump canceled the Philadelphia Eagles' White House visit after it became clear that many members of the 2018 Super Bowl winning team would not attend.

Trump said in a pre-Super Bowl interview that he hoped the Patriots would make the trip.

"People love to come to the White House," Trump said. "The Patriots were here two years ago and I'm sure they'll be back."

An official White House visit date has not been announced.