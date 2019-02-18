Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown will miss the NFL combine and the Sooners pro day after undergoing foot surgery last month, he confirmed Monday on Twitter.

Brown is considered one of the top wideout prospects in the 2019 NFL draft and is expected to be a first-round pick.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brown is expected to be ready for training camp.

In two seasons at Oklahoma, Brown made 132 total receptions for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns. Last season, the 5'10", 168-pound speedster caught 75 passes for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also nabbed First-Team All-American and First-Team All Big 12 honors.

Brown, a native of Hollywood, Fla., is the cousin of All-Pro NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown.