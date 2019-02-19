Pittsburgh Steelers star receiver Antonio Brown posted a nine-plus-minute Instagram video on Tuesday morning in which he tells viewers, "If your team got guaranteed money, tell them to call me."

"If your squad out there wanna win and your squad wants a hungry wide receiver who's the best in the whole world, someone hit my phone," Brown said. "Tell them I ain't doing no unguarantees. I ain't even gonna play myself no more for this NFL, ya heard? I think I've done done everything. What's left for me to do? Win a Super Bowl? It's gotta be the right team for that, right? Who want smoke? I've got a lot of fuel built up."

The video marks the latest episode in Brown's offseason saga. Earlier this week, he answered a series of questions surrounding his standing with the Steelers during an impromptu Twitter Q&A. Brown addressed his relationship with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, stating he felt the veteran signal-caller possesses an "owner mentality."

Last Tuesday, Brown tweeted an apparent farewell in which he thanked Steelers fans for their support, adding it's "time to move on and forward." It was later reported that Brown had officially requested Pittsburgh traded him.

Signs of the All-Pro wideout's relationship with the Steelers deteriorating first publicly manifested during the final weeks of the 2018 regular season. Brown did not play in Pittsburgh's season finale against the Bengals after reportedly sitting out of practice due to a dispute with Roethlisberger.

Brown, 30, still has three years remaining on his current contract with Pittsburgh. Thus far, he's spent the entirety of his nine-year career with the Steelers, who selected the Central Michigan product in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft.

"If your team got guaranteed money, they want to get to know me and work with me, tell them call me," Brown said. "I ain't got no time to waste."