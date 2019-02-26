Starting this week, prospects who are expected to be selected in the NFL draft will gather in Indianapolis for the annual scouting combine, ahead of April's draft in Nashville.

Meanwhile, the business of free agency and roster shaping has essentially started as teams can select players to use the franchise tag on as a means of securing another year of service without free agency and in hopes of reaching a long-term deal.

Teams have until March 5 to use it, and once it's tendered and signed, teams and players have until July 15 to try to negotiate a deal.

If no deal is reached, the player must play out the year under the tag, which is not to be worth less than the average of the league's top five salaries at the player's position.

In each of the past two years, five teams have used the tag on players, with only three able to reach a deal before the deadline.

Here are all the latest rumors and news from around the NFL.

• Nick Bosa has been cleared to participate in all drills at the combine. Bosa missed most of Ohio State's 2018 season with a core muscle injury. (Albert Breer, SI.com)

• The Cleveland Browns re-signed offensive tackle Greg Robinson to a one-year deal. (Team announcement)

• The Miami Dolphins are expected to part ways with defensive linemen Robert Quinn, and likely Andre Branch. (Barry Jackson, Miami Herald)

• The Alliance of American Football is sued by man who claims that the league was his idea. The AAF says the lawsuit is without merit.

• The Oakland Raiders and the Alameda County Coliseum have reached an agreement for the team to play there for the 2019 season before the move to Las Vegas. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was officially charged with two first-degree misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution.