The Dolphins remain undecided on what they will be doing at quarterback next season, new coach Brian Flores told reporters at the NFL Combine Wednesday.

While discussing returning starter Ryan Tannehill and his future in Miami, Flores said, "Everything is on the table."

"You know right now everything is kind of process," Flores said. "I've been here three and a half weeks. Again, we've gone through the evaluation of the roster, and everything is in process. We still have the time. We've obviously made some evaluations, but we've still got time to make those decisions."

Tannehill has been the Dolphins starter since he was drafted with the No. 8 pick in 2012 out of Texas A&M. He started all but three games while with the team prior to 2017. In Week 14 of 2016, Tannehill suffered an ACL injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season and forced him to miss the team's playoff game. He missed all of 2017 with another ACL injury that he sustained in training camp leading up to that season.

This past season Tannehill tossed for 1,979 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 11 games while completing 64.2% of his attempts for a passer rating of 92.7.

"I’ve been playing against Ryan [a long time], and he’s had some success against me personally," Flores said. "I think the last game we played. He’s done a really good job. But those things are in process right now. We haven’t made any final decisions. Everything is on the table. [General Manager] Chris [Grier] and I are aligned on that. Again, we’ve talked about the types of guys we want in our program. That part of it, as far as the evaluations and getting everybody on the same page has been good."

If the Dolphins do decide to move on from Tannehill, there has been speculation they would go for a quarterback in the draft. In the latest Mock Draft from Kalyn Kahler, four quarterbacks were picked in the first round, with three of them going in the top 10. Miami has the No. 13 pick.