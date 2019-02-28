Jason Witten Ending Retirement, Returning to Cowboys for 16th Season

Witten was a member of Monday Night Football's broadcast booth in 2018, but he'll be back on the field in 2019. 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 28, 2019

Jason Witten has decided to end his retirement and return to the NFL, the Cowboys announced on Thursday.

Witten, who retired from the league last May, will rejoin the Cowboys for his 16th career season. The longtime Dallas tight end was a member of Monday Night Football's broadcast booth in 2018 before experiencing a recent change of heart.

“The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong,” Witten said in a statement. “This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it. I’m looking forward to getting back in the dirt.”

Witten will officially sign a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Cowboys, who retained his rights when he was placed on the NFL's Reserve/Retired list. he previously played 15 years for the Cowboys from 2003-2017 and was named a Pro Bowler 11 times, the most in team history by any offensive player.

Witten is ranked fourth in the NFL with  1,152 career receptions behind Jerry Rice, Tony Gonzalez and Larry Fitzgerald. His 12,448 receiving yards rank 21st in league record books, but second among tight ends behind only Gonzalez (15,127).

Witten's 239 career games played is a Cowboys franchise record. He played a full 16 games for 15 straight years, only missing one game during his career.

The Cowboys finished the 2018 season 10–6 and won a wild-card game before falling to the Rams in the NFC's divisional round.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message