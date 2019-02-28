The 2019 NFL scouting combine is set to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 26 and continue through Monday, March 4. The week-long draft workout session will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Below is a full schedule for the 2019 combine:

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Groups scheduled to go through registration, interviews, exams

• Kickers, special teamers

• Offensive linemen

• Running backs

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Groups scheduled to go through registration, interviews, exams

• Tight ends

• Quarterbacks

• Wide receivers

Thursday, Feb. 28

Groups scheduled to go through registration, interviews, exams

• Defensive linemen

• Linebackers

Groups scheduled to go through medicals, measurements, testing, interivews

• Tight ends

• Quarterbacks

• Wide receivers

Groups scheduled to take Wonderlic, work out on bench press, interview

• Kickers

• Special teamers

• Offensive linemen

• Running backs

Friday, March 1 – televised coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET on NFL Network

Groups scheduled to go through registration, interviews, exams

• Defensive backs

Groups scheduled to go through bench press, Wonderlic and speak with media

• Tight ends

• Wide receivers

• Quarterbacks

Groups scheduled to pariticpate in field drills

• Kickers

• Special teamers

• Offensive linemen

• Running backs

Saturday, March 2 – televised coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET on NFL Network and ABC

Groups scheduled to pariticpate in field drills

• Tight ends

• Wide receivers

• Quarterbacks

Groups scheduled to go through bench press, Wonderlic and speak with media

• Defensive linemen

• Linebackers

Groups scheduled to go through interviews, exams

• Defensive backs

Sunday, March 3 – televised coverage will begin at 9 a.m. ET on NFL Network

Groups scheduled to participate in field drills

• Defensive linemen

• Linebackers

Groups scheduled to go through bench press, Wonderlic and speak with media

• Defensive backs

Monday, March 4 – televised coverage will begin at 9 a.m. ET on NFL Network

Groups scheduled to participate in field drills

• Defensive backs