2019 NFL Combine Schedule: Position Groups, On-Field Workouts

Here's a breakdown of the schedule for the 2019 NFL scouting combine.

By Kaelen Jones
February 28, 2019

The 2019 NFL scouting combine is set to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 26 and continue through Monday, March 4. The week-long draft workout session will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Below is a full schedule for the 2019 combine:

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Groups scheduled to go through registration, interviews, exams

• Kickers, special teamers
• Offensive linemen
• Running backs

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Groups scheduled to go through registration, interviews, exams

• Tight ends
• Quarterbacks
• Wide receivers

Thursday, Feb. 28

Groups scheduled to go through registration, interviews, exams

• Defensive linemen
• Linebackers

Groups scheduled to go through medicals, measurements, testing, interivews

• Tight ends
• Quarterbacks
• Wide receivers

Groups scheduled to take Wonderlic, work out on bench press, interview

• Kickers
• Special teamers
• Offensive linemen
• Running backs

Friday, March 1 – televised coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET on NFL Network

Groups scheduled to go through registration, interviews, exams

• Defensive backs

Groups scheduled to go through bench press, Wonderlic and speak with media

• Tight ends
• Wide receivers
• Quarterbacks

Groups scheduled to pariticpate in field drills

• Kickers
• Special teamers
• Offensive linemen
• Running backs

Saturday, March 2 – televised coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET on NFL Network and ABC

Groups scheduled to pariticpate in field drills

• Tight ends
• Wide receivers
• Quarterbacks

Groups scheduled to go through bench press, Wonderlic and speak with media

• Defensive linemen
• Linebackers

Groups scheduled to go through interviews, exams

• Defensive backs

Sunday, March 3 televised coverage will begin at 9 a.m. ET on NFL Network

Groups scheduled to participate in field drills

• Defensive linemen
• Linebackers

Groups scheduled to go through bench press, Wonderlic and speak with media

• Defensive backs

Monday, March 4 – televised coverage will begin at 9 a.m. ET on NFL Network

Groups scheduled to participate in field drills

• Defensive backs

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message