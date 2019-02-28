Here's a breakdown of the schedule for the 2019 NFL scouting combine.
The 2019 NFL scouting combine is set to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 26 and continue through Monday, March 4. The week-long draft workout session will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Below is a full schedule for the 2019 combine:
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Groups scheduled to go through registration, interviews, exams
• Kickers, special teamers
• Offensive linemen
• Running backs
Wednesday, Feb. 27
Groups scheduled to go through registration, interviews, exams
• Tight ends
• Quarterbacks
• Wide receivers
Thursday, Feb. 28
Groups scheduled to go through registration, interviews, exams
• Defensive linemen
• Linebackers
Groups scheduled to go through medicals, measurements, testing, interivews
• Tight ends
• Quarterbacks
• Wide receivers
Groups scheduled to take Wonderlic, work out on bench press, interview
• Kickers
• Special teamers
• Offensive linemen
• Running backs
Friday, March 1 – televised coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET on NFL Network
Groups scheduled to go through registration, interviews, exams
• Defensive backs
Groups scheduled to go through bench press, Wonderlic and speak with media
• Tight ends
• Wide receivers
• Quarterbacks
Groups scheduled to pariticpate in field drills
• Kickers
• Special teamers
• Offensive linemen
• Running backs
Saturday, March 2 – televised coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET on NFL Network and ABC
Groups scheduled to pariticpate in field drills
• Tight ends
• Wide receivers
• Quarterbacks
Groups scheduled to go through bench press, Wonderlic and speak with media
• Defensive linemen
• Linebackers
Groups scheduled to go through interviews, exams
• Defensive backs
Sunday, March 3 – televised coverage will begin at 9 a.m. ET on NFL Network
Groups scheduled to participate in field drills
• Defensive linemen
• Linebackers
Groups scheduled to go through bench press, Wonderlic and speak with media
• Defensive backs
Monday, March 4 – televised coverage will begin at 9 a.m. ET on NFL Network
Groups scheduled to participate in field drills
• Defensive backs