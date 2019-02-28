NFL Rumors: Steelers LB Ryan Shazier Out For 2019 Season

Get the latest scoops, news and rumors as NFL teams prepare for the combine and free agency.

By Scooby Axson
February 28, 2019

Starting this week, prospects who are expected to be selected in the NFL draft will gather in Indianapolis for the annual scouting combine, ahead of April's draft in Nashville.

Meanwhile, the business of free agency and roster shaping has essentially started as teams can select players to use the franchise tag on as a means of securing another year of service without free agency and in hopes of reaching a long-term deal.

Teams have until Tuesday to use it, and once it's tendered and signed, teams and players have until July 15 to try to negotiate a deal.

If no deal is reached, the player must play out the year under the tag, which is not to be worth less than the average of the league's top five salaries at the player's position.

In each of the past two years, five teams have used the tag on players, with only three able to reach a deal before the deadline.

Here are all the latest rumors and news from around the NFL.

• Steelers GM Kevin Colbert says linebacker Ryan Shazier won’t play in 2019, but the team wants him on the roster. (Joe Rutter, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)

• The Jets are interested in possibly trading the No. 3 pick overall in the 2019 NFL draft. (Rich Cimini, ESPN)

• The Broncos will pick up team options for WR Emmanuel Sanders and DL Derek Wolfe. (Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated)

• The Eagles are interested and open to trading wide receiver Nelson Agholor. (Jason La Confora, CBS Sports)

• Linebacker Justin Houston of the Kansas City Chiefs has been the center of trade talks with several teams being interested. Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

NFL

