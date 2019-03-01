The Giants are giving the impression that they are considering trading linebacker Olivier Vernon, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

The seven-year veteran has two years left on his contract worth $31 million.

Vernon was New York's most productive pass rusher in 2018. He led the Giants with seven sacks and 21 quarterback hits, adding 30 tackles in 11 games. Vernon battled an ankle injury early in 2018 and made his season debut in October 2018.

The Miami product signed a five-year, $85 million deal with New York in March 2016, marking the richest defensive-end contract in NFL history. Vernon tallied 22 sacks with the Giants from 2016-18 following 29 sacks in four years with the Dolphins.

New York sported one of the NFL's best defenses in Vernon's first year with the team. The Giants ranked No. 2 in points allowed in 2016, holding opponents to just 17.8 points per game. New York's defense has struggled in the past two seasons, though, ranking No. 27 in points allowed in 2017 and No. 23 in 2018. The Giants are 8–24 since 2017.

The Giants would save $11.5 against the salary cap in 2019 if they cut or trade Vernon.