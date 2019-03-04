Ohio State cornerback Kendall Sheffield suffered a possible torn pectoral at the NFL Combine on Sunday while bench-pressing, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Sheffield yelled out in pain during the press, and he will have an MRI to confirm the severity of the injury, according to Rapoport. The injury occurred during his seventh repetition.

It's the second year in a row a prospect out of Ohio State suffered a torn pec at the combine. Last year, Buckeyes center Billy Price sustained the same injury during the same drill.

Sheffield recorded 75 tackles, two forced fumbles and two interceptions during his two-year career for Ohio State. He transferred from Blinn Junior College where he was rated as the No. 1 cornerback coming out of junior college by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.