Kellen Winslow II Accused of Lewd Conduct While on Bail, Sent Back to Jail

Winslow was reportedly accused of touching himself in front of a 77-year-old woman in a Carlsbad gym in February. 

By Kaelen Jones
March 05, 2019

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II was placed in jail without bail on Monday after new charges against him allege that he engaged in lewd conduct in front of a 77-year-old woman at a Southern California gym last month, prosecutors told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

On Thursday, Winslow was accused of two counts of lewd conduct, along with one count each of battery of an elder and willful cruelty to an elder. All charges are considered misdemeanors.

Winslow had been out on bail following an arrest in June on burglary charges. Days later, he was also charged with nine sex crimes. Winslow was accused of raping two women in their 50s and breaking into the homes of two other women (ages 71 and 86) with the intent of raping them, as well as indecent exposure to a 55-year-old woman. The incidents were alleged to have occurred between March 2018 and June 2018. 

After originally being held without out bail when a judge said he “presented a threat to society,” Winslow posted $2 million bail in July and was released from jail. He remained out on bail at the time of the most recent incident.

In the February incident, Winslow is accused of touching himself, then asking if the woman liked it while he was exercising, Deputy District Attorney Dan Owens told the Union-Tribune.

Nine days after the incident, Winslow allegedly entered a hot tub the same woman sitting in, then engaged in lewd conduct while only wearing a towel. Winslow has been accused of touching the woman's arm and then her foot as she exited the hot tub, according to a prosecutor.

Winslow also faces rape charges after a woman came forward last year to allege that he raped her in 2003 when she was 17 years old. Winslow, who was 19 at the time, is accused of raping the then-high school student when she was unconcious. 

