The NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis is officially over and the deadline for teams to decide whether to place a franchise tag on a player has passed.

Six teams ultimately decide to tag a player, keeping them from free agency for now. The tenders won't be known until the start of the league year next week., but franchise can now begin planning on who they want to try to extend long-term deals too.

Players that were tagged have until July 15 to agree to a long-term deal, play under the tag or possibly sit out the season.

Meanwhile, there is still speculation on several players and where they might call home for the 2019 season.

Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown have likely played their last games with the Pittsburgh Steelers, while free-agent quarterback Nick Foles has been linked to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here are all the latest rumors and news from around the NFL.

• The Steelers have begun to listen to teams looking to acquire wide receiver Antonio Brown. The Jets and Cardinals are out, while three new teams have shown interest. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson restructured his contract, converting $10.045 million of his base salary into a signing bonus. Johnson will now have a base salary of $805,000 for 2019. (Field Yates, ESPN.com)

• Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury shot down rumors that the team has already decided it will take QB Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick, saying, "I would have to adamantly deny that." (Kingsbury Chronicle podcast)

• The Cardinals have no interest in acquiring wide receiver Antonio Brown. (Kent Somers, Arizona Republic)

• The Houston Texans are making a push to re-sign safety Tyrann Mathieu. (Aaron Wilson, Houston Chronicle)

• The Ravens cut safety Eric Weddle following three seasons in Baltimore. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Rams will release LB Mark Barron. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• The Patriots will not franchise tag DE Trey Flowers, OT Trent Brown and K Stephen Gostkowski, allowing them to become unrestricted free agents. (Adam Schefter/Field Yates, ESPN)

• The Giants will not franchise tag safety Landon Collins, allowing him to enter free agency. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)