Former Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson would like to return to Philadelphia as the Buccaneers Buccaneers continue to shop him in hopes of trading him, Jenna Laine and Tim McManus of ESPN.com report.

Jackson is coming up on the final season of a three-year deal that he signed in 2017 to come to Tampa Bay. He is owed $10 million in 2019, but none of it is guaranteed.

Philadelphia is expected to be interested in reuniting with Jackson, who the team drafted in the second round in 2008. He played six seasons with the Eagles, earning three Pro Bowl nods in his time there before a nasty divorce sparked by then-coach Chip Kelly.

If Tampa Bay is unable to find a trade partner, they would likely cut Jackson, who has already sold his Florida home, according to ESPN.com.

In addition to the Eagles, the Rams could end up being a potential landing spot for Jackson. He mentioned in January how he would like reconnecting with coach Sean McVay, who he worked with while both were with the Redskins from 2014-2016.

At 32, Jackson is coming off a season in which he caught 41 passes for 774 yards and four touchdowns.