Report: Titans Re-Sign Safety Kenny Vaccaro to Four-Year Deal

Kenny Vaccaro signed a one-year deal with the Titans last offseason.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 11, 2019

Safety Kenny Vaccaro has agreed to a four-year, $26 million deal to return to the Tennessee Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Vaccaro is getting $11.5 million guaranteed on this deal after playing last season on a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old Texas product will enter his seventh season in the league in 2019 and his second with Tennessee. He was drafted by the Saints with the No. 15 pick in 2013 and spent the first five years of his career in New Orleans.

Of the 81 games Vaccaro has played over the last six seasons, he's started in 80. Last season, he had 58 tackles, two sacks, one interception and four pass deflections.

