Falcons, Broncos to Kick Off NFL's 100th Season With Hall of Fame Game

The NFL's 100th season kicks off on Aug. 1

By Michael Shapiro
March 12, 2019

The Falcons and Broncos will kick off the NFL's 100th season on Aug. 1 as they square off in the Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and former Denver cornerback Champ Bailey will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 3. Ex-Falcons and Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez will also enter the Hall of Fame along with 2019 inductees Gil Brandt, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, Ed Reed and Johnny Robinson. 

“We are fired up to kick off the NFL’s 100th season in the Hall of Fame Game,” Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said in a statement. “We are honored to play in Canton and be a part of the celebration for all of the inductees. This is also an opportunity for us to strengthen our connection and our brotherhood with additional time on the field.”

 

Neither Denver nor Atlanta reached the postseason in 2018. The Broncos finished third in the AFC West at 6–10 while the Falcons finished third in the NFC South at 9–7.

Former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco will likely make his Denver debut in the Hall of Fame Game. Flacco was traded to the Mile High City on Feb. 13 after 11 seasons in Baltimore. 

