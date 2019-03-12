The Bills are adding two new wide receivers in John Brown and Cole Beasley, according to multiple reports.

Brown is expected to sign a three-year, $27 million deal. Beasley, a former Cowboys receiver, is slated to earn $29 million over four years with $17 million over the first two years of his deal and $14.4 million guaranteed. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Dallas wanted Beasley back, but didn't offer high enough.

On Tuesday, Beasley tweeted, writing he "can't wait to get started in Buffalo."

I’ll always love #cowboynation and I appreciate the time we have had together. Thanks to the jones family for giving me a shot. Excited for this new journey. Can’t wait to get started in Buffalo. Let’s go! #BillsMafia — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) March 12, 2019

At the end of January, after coordinator Scott Linehan was fired, Beasley said how the ball would be distributed in Dallas or how players will be used is more important to him than money as he approached free agency. The 29-year-old Beasley was signed by the Cowboys in 2012 as undrafted free agent. He recorded 65 receptions for 672 yards and three touchdowns last season. Over seven seasons with the Cowboys, Beasley recorded 319 receptions for 3,271 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Brown was drafted by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2014 NFL draft and played with them for three seasons before signing a one-year deal with the Ravens for the 2018 season. The 28-year-old Brown recorded 215 receptions for 3,230 yards and 22 touchdowns throughout his five-year career. He had 42 catches for 715 yards and five touchdowns.