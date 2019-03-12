The Saints are reportedly signing running back Latavius Murray to a four-year, $14.4 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

With Murray in tow, New Orleans will move on from veteran running back Mark Ingram. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Saints attempted to negotiate a deal, but the sides could not come to an agreement.

Murray joins after spending each of the past two seasons with the Vikings. The 29-year-old tailback rushed for 578 yards and six touchdowns and averaging 4.1 yards per carry in 16 games (six starts) last season.

Murray was drafted by the Raiders in 2013 and played with Oakland for three years. He was named a Pro Bowler in 2014, which marked his second year in the league.

Ingram, 29, has spent his entire career in New Orleans after being him with the 28th pick of the 2011 NFL draft.

Ingram, a two-time Pro Bowler, has shared backfield duties with tailback Alvin Kamara each of the past two seasons. Last year, Ingram rushed for 645 yards and six touchdowns, appearing in 12 games (six starts). He averaged 4.7 yards per carry.