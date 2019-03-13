Former Cowboys defensive lineman Jason Hatcher spared no criticism of ex-teammate Tony Romo and head coach Jason Garrett on Tuesday and blasted his former co-workers during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

Hatcher compared Romo to current Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. He praised Prescott's leadership, then denigrated Romo's in the process.

"Romo didn't have the it factor to make people around him better. I think when I was there he thought he was bigger than the team. It was like Romo and then the team. Like nobody in the locker room is really going to respect you like that. Hatcher told 105.3's Ben and Skin. "He was a great player and got all the numbers and stuff but I'll take Dak over Romo any day because Dak has the ability to make people around him better. You'll run through a wall for Dak but Romo, hell no."

Hatcher played in Dallas for eight seasons from 2006-13. He recorded 27 sacks with the Cowboys, including a career high in 2013.

The Grambling State product also accused Garrett of sabotaging Wade Phillips in November 2010. Phillips was Dallas' head coach at the time, with Garrett serving as offensive coordinator. The Cowboys lost to the Packers 45-7 on Nov. 7, prompting owner Jerry Jones to fire Phillips and install Garrett as head coach.

"Let me tell you something. Now I’m going to tell you the truth. I saw Jason Garrett sabotage [Phillips]," Hatcher said. "When you know the truth and what’s going on. You’re like 'why the hell are we running three plays on offense?' And then, to know the truth after Wade get fired, you open up the playbook and we start scoring points?”

Hatcher retired in 2015. He spent the final two years of his career with the Redskins, recording 7.5 sacks.