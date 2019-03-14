Report: Saints QB Drew Brees Restructures Contract, Creates $11M In Cap Space

By Scooby Axson
March 14, 2019

The New Orleans Saints restructured the contract of longtime quarterback Drew Brees, creating almost $11 million in cap space, reports NFL.com.

Brees is set to make $11 million and has a roster bonus of $12 million, as part of a two-year, $50 million deal he signed in 2018.

The restructuring of the deal means that Brees will carry a dead cap hit of $21.3 million for the 2020 season if he decides to play or retires

The 40-year-old Brees had one of his best seasons in 2018, throwing for 3,992 yards, with 32 touchdowns and five interceptions, while completing a record 74.4% of his passes. He led New Orleans to the NFC Championship Game, where they lost to the Los Angeles Rams in overtime that ended in controversy.

The Saints have been relatively quiet this offseason, letting running back Mark Ingram go in free agent, while signing Latavius Murray, and kicker Will Lutz to a five-year extension.

They are set to host tight end Jared Cook and are trying to bring back quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for a backup role.

