The all-beef hot dog is dipped in Louisiana hot sauce and topped with an "OBJ" relish.
The Akron Rubber Ducks are celebrating wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s arrival in Cleveland the best way they know how: With an over-the-top signature hot dog made in Beckham's honor.
According to a team release, the Rubber Ducks thought the "perfect way" to welcome Beckham to Ohio was with the creation of an all-beef jumbo hot dog dipped in Louisiana Hot Sauce and topped with an onion-bacon-jalapeno (OBJ) relish. The "OBJ Dog" will sell for $7 at the Dog Pound concession stand near third base on the Canal Park concourse.
Welcome, dawg— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 15, 2019
(via @AkronRubberDuck) pic.twitter.com/BQWUMOmsqJ
The problem is, there were probably better ways to go about this. Sure, Beckham is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana-native. And yes, Beckham spent his colelge years at Louisiana State University. It's nice of the Rubber Ducks to acknowledge that.
But a hot dog is a hot dog. Dipping it in Louisiana Hot Sauce? Adding onion, bacon and jalapeno to the mix?
At some point, it all becomes too much.