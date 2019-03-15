Akron Rubber Ducks Unveil New Hot Dog for Odell Beckham Jr. and It's Too Much

The all-beef hot dog is dipped in Louisiana hot sauce and topped with an "OBJ" relish.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 15, 2019

The Akron Rubber Ducks are celebrating wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s arrival in Cleveland the best way they know how: With an over-the-top signature hot dog made in Beckham's honor.

According to a team release, the Rubber Ducks thought the "perfect way" to welcome Beckham to Ohio was with the creation of an all-beef jumbo hot dog dipped in Louisiana Hot Sauce and topped with an onion-bacon-jalapeno (OBJ) relish. The "OBJ Dog" will sell for $7 at the Dog Pound concession stand near third base on the Canal Park concourse.

The problem is, there were probably better ways to go about this. Sure, Beckham is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana-native. And yes, Beckham spent his colelge years at Louisiana State University. It's nice of the Rubber Ducks to acknowledge that.

But a hot dog is a hot dog. Dipping it in Louisiana Hot Sauce? Adding onion, bacon and jalapeno to the mix?

At some point, it all becomes too much.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message