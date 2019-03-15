The Akron Rubber Ducks are celebrating wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s arrival in Cleveland the best way they know how: With an over-the-top signature hot dog made in Beckham's honor.

According to a team release, the Rubber Ducks thought the "perfect way" to welcome Beckham to Ohio was with the creation of an all-beef jumbo hot dog dipped in Louisiana Hot Sauce and topped with an onion-bacon-jalapeno (OBJ) relish. The "OBJ Dog" will sell for $7 at the Dog Pound concession stand near third base on the Canal Park concourse.

The problem is, there were probably better ways to go about this. Sure, Beckham is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana-native. And yes, Beckham spent his colelge years at Louisiana State University. It's nice of the Rubber Ducks to acknowledge that.

But a hot dog is a hot dog. Dipping it in Louisiana Hot Sauce? Adding onion, bacon and jalapeno to the mix?

At some point, it all becomes too much.