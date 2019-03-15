The NFL's new league year started on Wednesday and teams were quick to finalize deals that were agreed upon during the legal tampering period that started earlier in the offseason.

Some of the biggest names in the NFL will have new addresses in 2019, including wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was traded by the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for two mid-round draft picks.

Brown's former teammate Le'Veon Bell is officially off the market as well, agreeing to a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the New York Jets.

The New York Giants perplexing offseason continued, and they traded wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns for safety Jabrill Peppers and 2019 first and third round draft picks.

Nick Foles cashed in his recent success with an $88 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, while former Houston Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Other top remaining free agents include Ndamukong Suh, Ezekiel Ansah and Ronald Darby.

Here are all the latest rumors and news from around the NFL.

• Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says free agency spending has nothing to do with quarterback Aaron Rodgers age. (Rob Demovsky, ESPN.com)

• BW Webb has agreed to terms on a three-year, $13M deal. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Cornerback Brian Poole agreed to a one-year deal with the Jets for $3.5 million. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• The Jets have re-signed former kicker Chandler Catanzaro as well as wide receiver Josh Bellamy. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com).

• Former first-round wide receiver Kevin White is expected to sign with the Arizona Cardinals. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Players will receive almost $141 million in "performance-based pay" based upon playing time and salary levels. (NFL.com)

• The Seahawks agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $9 million with D.J. Fluker. (Herbie Teope, NFL Network)