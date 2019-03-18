Ex-Cop Charged With Battery of Former NFL Player Desmond Marrow

Photo by Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Desmond Marrow played college football at Toledo.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 18, 2019

A former Georgia police officer has been charged with battery for how he treated former NFL player Desmond Marrow during an arrest in December 2017, according to Christine Fonville of the Marietta Daily Journal.

While Marrow was being arrested video was recorded showing former Henry County officer David Rose choking Marrow until he went unconscious. He is accused of intentionally making physical contact of an insulting and provoking nature to Marrow by grabbing him by the neck and choking him.

Marrow was initially being arrested on charges of terroristic threats, felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer, reckless driving and aggressive driving. He posted the video of his arrest after he was released.

"During the arrest the police knocked my teeth out, slammed me on my head and choked me out until I was unconscious," Marrow said in a statement. "I thought I was going to die."

The district attorney dropped the felony obstruction charge.

Rose is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Marrow’s attorneys, L. Chris Stewart, Andrea Price Boyd and Gerald Griggs, released a statement to the Associated Press on Friday and said they are pleased Rose has been charged.

“It is a historic day for civil rights and justice, showing all people that you will be held accountable even if you wear a badge and break the law,” the statement says. “We pray that the Henry County Board of Commissioners also resolves the civil lawsuit regarding their charged former officer and heal the community fully.”

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message