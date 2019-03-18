Haloti Ngata Announces Retirement From The Top of Mt. Kilimanjaro

Haloti Ngata announced his retirement following a 13-year NFL career.

By Kaelen Jones
March 18, 2019

Two-time All-Pro defensive tackle Haloti Ngata had reached the proverbial mountain top of professional football once during his career and captured a Super Bowl title with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013. So, perhaps the way he decided to end his NFL career was fitting.

On Monday, Ngata announced his retirement from the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro's Uhuru peak in Tanzania. Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain on the African continent and one of the highest mountains in the world.

Ngata, 35, played 13 seasons in the NFL. The listed 6'4", 340-pound defender spent his last year in the league with the Eagles, but was not re-signed following the expiration of his one-year deal with the club.

The Ravens originally selected Ngata out of Oregon with the 12th pick of the 2006 NFL draft. He played nine seasons in Baltimore prior to joining Detroit for three seasons.

Ngata was selected to five Pro Bowls during his NFL career and appeared in 180 total games.

