The Bengals have released linebacker Vontaze Burfict, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Cincinnati attempted to trade the 28-year-old prior to releasing him.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports that the Bengals felt that Burfict's play was in decline, making it difficult to justify keeping him rostered considered the off-field issues that came with him.

The move will reportedly save the Bengals $5,688,971 in cap space. Burfict is entering his eighth year in the league since going undrafted out of Arizona State in 2012.

The former Pro Bowler has not appeared in more than 11 games since 2013 becuase of injuries and suspensions. He played seven games in 2018.

Ahead of last season, he was suspended four games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. In December, he suffered his seventh concussion, an injury that reportedly put his career in jeopardy.

In 2013, Burfict led the NFL in combined tackles (177), earning a second-team All-Pro nod in addition to his lone Pro Bowl appearance.