Report: Bengals Release LB Vontaze Burfict After Seven Seasons

Vontaze Burfict spent each of the first seven seasons of his career with the Bengals.

By Kaelen Jones
March 18, 2019

The Bengals have released linebacker Vontaze Burfict, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Cincinnati attempted to trade the 28-year-old prior to releasing him.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports that the Bengals felt that Burfict's play was in decline, making it difficult to justify keeping him rostered considered the off-field issues that came with him.

The move will reportedly save the Bengals $5,688,971 in cap space. Burfict is entering his eighth year in the league since going undrafted out of Arizona State in 2012.

The former Pro Bowler has not appeared in more than 11 games since 2013 becuase of injuries and suspensions. He played seven games in 2018.

Ahead of last season, he was suspended four games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. In December, he suffered his seventh concussion, an injury that reportedly put his career in jeopardy.

In 2013, Burfict led the NFL in combined tackles (177), earning a second-team All-Pro nod in addition to his lone Pro Bowl appearance.

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message