NFL Rumors: Giants Met With Dwayne Haskins

Get the latest scoops, news and rumors as NFL teams prepare for the draft and free agency.

By Scooby Axson
March 20, 2019

Last week, during the first few days of the free agency period, teams shelled out millions of dollars to improve their teams.

Some of the biggest names in the league will be playing for new team in 2019.

Perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown was traded by the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for two mid-round draft picks, while Brown's former teammate Le'Veon Bell is officially off the market as well, agreeing to a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the New York Jets.

The New York Giants also made a big move trading wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns for safety Jabrill Peppers and 2019 first and third round draft picks.

Here's all the latest rumors and news from around the NFL:

• The New York Giants met with Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins Tuesday night. The Giants have the sixth overall pick in next month's draft. (Mike Garofolo, NFL.com)

• The Cowboys have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent wide receiver Randall Cobb. (Team announcement)

• Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and GM Steve Keim met with quarterback Kyler Murray at Oklahoma on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson, Houston Chronicle)

•The Houston Texans on Tuesday signed AJ McCarron to be the team's backup quarterback behind Deshaun Watson. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Patriots are re-signing punter Ryan Allen. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin agreed to a one-year deal with the Panthers. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

