Report: Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Hire Two Female Assistant Coaches

Tampa Bay will become the first NFL team with two female coaches on staff.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 20, 2019

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hiring two female assistant coaches ahead of the 2019 season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

According to Schefter, Lori Locus and Maral Javadifar will become the team's first full-time female coaches in franchise history. 

Locust was a defensive line coach for the Alliance of American Football's Birmingham Iron during the league's inaugural season this spring. She previously served as the Baltimore Raven's defensive coaching intern during training camp and was a defensive line and linebackers coach for the Lehigh Valley Steelhawks from 2017-2018.

After completing her sports physical therapy residency at VCU in August 2018, Javadifar worked as a physical therapist at Avant Physical Therapy in Seattle. She was a physical therapist and performance trainer at Virginia while also serving as a guest lecturer at George Mason University.

With both hirings, Tampa Bay will become the first NFL team with two female coaches on staff.

