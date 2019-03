An under-the-radar quarterback to know: Central Connecticut State quarterback Jacob Dolegala. The 6' 6" Dolegala tore his labrum early in his senior season in high school, throwing off college recruiters, so he went to prep school for a year and his only scholarship offer came from CCSU, an FCS program. In 44 games, Dolegala threw for 8,129 yards, 48 touchdowns, 29 interceptions and a 57.6 completion percentage. He became the school’s all-time leading passer and led Central to the FCS playoffs for the first time in school history. He also impressed scouts at the University of Buffalo’s pro day (as a Western New York native he worked out there).

I’ve heard his name from a couple different scouts and a few believe he is draftable. One scout said he has a sixth-round grade on Dolegala. Another said he thinks he is probably a seventh-round pick. And while Dolegala did not play in an All-Star game or get a combine invite, the Senior Bowl staff received several calls from teams interested in seeing him. Gil Brandt tweeted that Dolegala is firmly on the NFL’s radar now too.

GRUDEN LOVES LOCK?: Raiders fans hated when I mocked Missouri quarterback Drew Lock to the Raiders with the fourth overall pick. So in order to continue to rub in the controversial notion that Oakland may draft a rookie quarterback and trade Derek Carr… I recently spoke to another prospect who played on the Senior Bowl’s North team, coached by Jon Gruden. He said that Gruden really, really liked Lock. The word “love” was used to describe Gruden’s perceived feelings toward the Missouri QB. Our Robert Klemko did a nice story on the benefit teams get from coaching the Senior Bowl. And I continue to believe that Lock to the Raiders could happen.

GRIER COULD SNEAK INTO ROUND 1: Lost in the Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins hype is West Virginia quarterback Will Grier. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Grier will meet with at least 10 teams before the draft, including the Giants, Chargers, Washington, New England and New Orleans. I could see Grier as a late-first-round pick (the Chargers pick at 28 and the Patriots at 32).

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: LSU cornerback Greedy Williams, when asked if he is the No. 1 cornerback in this draft: “What? I played two years at LSU with eight picks. Stats don’t lie. I’m the best. I know I’m the best.”

FERGUSON HAS HIS DAY: According to Gil Brandt, defensive line coaches from the Eagles, Cowboys, Dolphins, Vikings and Lions attended Louisiana Tech’s pro day to evaluate edge rusher Jaylon Ferguson, who was uninvited to the combine after a background check revealed a simple battery conviction that happened during his freshman year at Tech.

DINNER NEWS: NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Kentucky edge rusher Josh Allen had dinner with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock on Thursday night ahead of Kentucky’s pro day. Allen could be an option for Oakland (if they don’t go QB of course) to improve its defense with the fourth pick.

PRO DAY SLATE FOR MONDAY: Iowa, North Carolina, Old Dominion, Prairie View, Rice, South Alabama, Southern Mississippi, Texas Tech, UNLV, Villanova, West Florida, Western Illinois.

