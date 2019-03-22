Report: Julio Jones 'Closing In' On New Contract With Falcons

Jones' deal will reportedly make him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 22, 2019

Julio Jones and the Falcons are 'closing in' on a contract extension, according to Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman. The deal is reportedly expected to be for four or five years with "$50 million to 60 million" in new guarantees.

Jones' new contract will make him the highest-paid wide receiver in football, per Freeman. Odell Beckham Jr. signed a five-year, $90 million contract with the Giants in August 2018, and Jones will "likely surpass that." Larry Fitzgerald is the only receiver in NFL history to earn over $100 in one contract. He signed an eight-year, $120 million extension with the Cardinals in 2011. 

The six-time Pro Bowler led the NFL with 1,677 receiving yards in 2018 on 113 receptions. Jones added eight touchdowns despite failing to find the end zone in each of his first seven games. He is second among all receivers in both catches and receiving yards since entering the league in 2011.

Atlanta finished second in the NFC South at 7–9 in 2018. The Falcons have reached the playoffs three times with Jones, reaching the Super Bowl in 2016. They were the NFL's top scoring offense in 2016, but dropped to 15th in scoring in 2017 and 10th in 2018. 

