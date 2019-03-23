Robert Kraft's Attorney on Prostituion Charges: 'There Was No Human Trafficking'

Kraft was charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution stemming from visits to a Florida spa.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 23, 2019

Robert Kraft's attorney is pushing back against the prostitution charges facing his client in Florida.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, William Burck told ESPN in a statement that "there was no human trafficking and law enforcement knows it."

"The video and the traffic stop were illegal and law enforcement just doesn’t want to admit it," Burke said. "The state attorney needs to step up and do the right thing and investigate how the evidence in this case was obtained."

Kraft, 77, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution stemming from visits to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa & Massage in Jupiter, Fla. Authorities said they have Kraft on tape at the spa from the morning of and day before January's AFC Championship Game. A spokesperson for Kraft denied his participation in the alleged incident.

On Wednesday, Kraft's attorneys filed court paperwork asking that the evidence, including videos of sex acts, not be publicly released.

Kraft was offered a plea deal as a first-time offender. Because the deal requires an admission of guilt, Kraft is reportedly expected to reject it.

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message