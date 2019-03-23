Robert Kraft's attorney is pushing back against the prostitution charges facing his client in Florida.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, William Burck told ESPN in a statement that "there was no human trafficking and law enforcement knows it."

"The video and the traffic stop were illegal and law enforcement just doesn’t want to admit it," Burke said. "The state attorney needs to step up and do the right thing and investigate how the evidence in this case was obtained."

Kraft, 77, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution stemming from visits to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa & Massage in Jupiter, Fla. Authorities said they have Kraft on tape at the spa from the morning of and day before January's AFC Championship Game. A spokesperson for Kraft denied his participation in the alleged incident.

On Wednesday, Kraft's attorneys filed court paperwork asking that the evidence, including videos of sex acts, not be publicly released.

Kraft was offered a plea deal as a first-time offender. Because the deal requires an admission of guilt, Kraft is reportedly expected to reject it.