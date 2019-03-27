Raiders owner Mark Davis does not want Hard Knocks coming to Oakland.

"It would be disruptive," Davis said Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings. "We've got a lot of business to take care of, get ready for the season. I appreciate that they might think we'd be great TV, but we got something to accomplish."

Teams are exempt from consideration for the show if they have played in the postseason the past two years, have been on Hard Knocks in the previous 10 years or if they have a first-year coach.

Second year coach Jon Gruden told ESPN that he's fine with Davis's resistance to the show, saying "I'm all for whatever [Davis] wants to do."

"I'll just fire Jon and then hire him back [after another team is chosen]," Davis joked about finding a way to get the Raiders off the show's radar.

The Raiders will look to improve on a 4–12 season in which they finished fourth in the AFC West in 2018 with the help of newly acquired former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown tallied 104 catches last season for his sixth straight year of 100-plus receptions and led the NFL with 15 touchdown receptions.

The seven-time Pro Bowler will join three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr in Oakland.