Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski retired on Sunday, and after some more serious reflection early in the week, the Patriots posted a video on Wednesday of their favorite Gronk moments off the field.

Check out the best of Gronk below, from his famous use of "Yo Soy Fiesta" to his exploits in the WWE.

Between all the touchdowns & Gronk spikes were a whole lot of laughs.



Some of our favorite @RobGronkowski moments. pic.twitter.com/XMd4IITlOQ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 27, 2019

Gronkowski added an impressive on-field resume in addition to his antics in New England. He tallied the fourth-most touchdowns of any tight end in NFL history, reaching the end zone 79 times in 115 games. The Arizona State product crossed the 1,000-yard mark in four seasons, had five Pro Bowl selections and won the Super Bowl three times with the Patriots. He played in 16 playoff games, hauling in 81 receptions and 12 touchdowns.

Gronkowski was integral in the Patriot's 13-3 victory over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII. He caught six passes for 87 yards, including a key reception on New England's game-clinching drive in the fourth quarter.