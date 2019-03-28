Bengals Owner Mike Brown on Vote Against Revised Replay: 'I'd Rather Just Play the Game'

NFL owners voted 31–1 in favor of allowing offensive and defensive pass interference to be subject to a coach's challenge.

By Kaelen Jones
March 28, 2019

The Cincinnati Bengals' Mike Brown was the only NFL owner who voted against allowing offensive and defensive pass interference during the league's annual meetings earlier this week.

Replay revisions surrounding pass interference passed 31–1. The changes had been reportedly championed by Saints coach Sean Payton, whose team suffered a 26–23 overtime defeat to the Rams in the NFC Championship Game after a controversial no-call late in regulation.

Brown explained his reasoning for not wanting changes on replay to pass, suggesting that he feels the adjustments interrupt the game.

"It changes the character of the game, in my mind," Brown told reporters. "I think it's in some ways sort of odd to see people all sitting there waiting for somebody in New York to tell them it is or it isn't. I'd rather just play the game."

Brown and his father, Paul, have been against implementing major replay changes since the 1970s.

"Well, I've been in that position before," Brown said. "I just vote with my conscience and how I see it. I'm not trying to be offensive. I understand if someone else doesn't want to go my way."

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message