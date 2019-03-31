The Patriots are slated to have the most wins in the NFL in 2019, according to Las Vegas sportsbook operator CG Technology. New England is projected to have 11 wins, ahead of the Chiefs, Rams and Saints, who each have a projected over-under of 10.5 wins

Baker Mayfield and the Browns saw a three-win jump from their projected 2018 over-under. Cleveland is expected to win nine games, per CG Technology. The Browns are the AFC North favorite after acquiring Odell Beckham Jr. from the Giants in February.

The Dolphins and Cardinals round out the bottom of the over-unders with five projected wins. Arizona could trot out a rookie quarterback for the second-straight year, potentially targeting Oklahoma's Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Chargers are the fifth team to be projected for double-digit wins in 2019. Los Angeles is expected to win 10 games after finishing 2018 at 12–4.