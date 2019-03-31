2019 NFL Over-Under Win Totals: Patriots Lead With 11, Browns Projected for Nine

By Michael Shapiro
March 31, 2019

The Patriots are slated to have the most wins in the NFL in 2019, according to Las Vegas sportsbook operator CG Technology. New England is projected to have 11 wins, ahead of the Chiefs, Rams and Saints, who each have a projected over-under of 10.5 wins

Baker Mayfield and the Browns saw a three-win jump from their projected 2018 over-under. Cleveland is expected to win nine games, per CG Technology. The Browns are the AFC North favorite after acquiring Odell Beckham Jr. from the Giants in February. 

The Dolphins and Cardinals round out the bottom of the over-unders with five projected wins. Arizona could trot out a rookie quarterback for the second-straight year, potentially targeting Oklahoma's Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick

The Chargers are the fifth team to be projected for double-digit wins in 2019. Los Angeles is expected to win 10 games after finishing 2018 at 12–4. 

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message