With the new league year underway, teams are still configuring their rosters to put themselves in position to contend in 2019. Several teams will turn to the draft to make that happen, while others will use free agency to bolster their chances.

The biggest splashes of the offseason may have been already made with the Raiders acquired Antonio Brown from the Steelers in exchange for two draft picks and the Giants shipping Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland. Do not be surprised if more dominos fall before the NFL draft on April 25 and opening night on Sept. 5.

Check out the latest NFL news and notes below:

• Jon Gruden and Raiders general manager Mike Mayock will work Kyler Murray in Dallas on Monday. Dwayne Haskins will meet with the team on Tuesday. (Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated)

• An NFL pro scout agreed that reading for Rosen, given the talent, would be a very worthy gamble for a team like the Patriots or the Chargers, as both have aging quarterbacks and likely won't be bad enough to draft their next franchise leader soon. (Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated)

• Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa had dinner with Cardinals officials in Florida. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• The 49ers, Giants and Titans have worked out All-American cornerback Jimmy Moreland. (Aaron Wilson, Houston Chronicle)